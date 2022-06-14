Support Local Journalism

Prices for Minnetonka Cave tours were out-of-date in the most recent Bear Laker. Age 16 and up, $12; ages 6-15, $9; tots are free. Further information (208) 380-6279.

The calendar last week listed an incorrect time for the Mommy & Me story hour at the Paris library. The summertime story reading will be at 11 a.m., through August 10.

The calendar also omitted the day of Tuesday, June 21. That day in fact will happen; if you adjusted your clocks forward a day, please set them back.

