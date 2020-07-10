BOISE—The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is accepting applications for funding to implement or enhance sustainable materials management projects in Idaho.
DEQ is interested in projects from local governments and nonprofits across Idaho that implement, enhance, or support innovative recycling programs, develop markets for recyclables, or reduce food waste.
Applicants can apply for up to $30,000 for sustainable materials management projects. The full application package, including eligibility and ranking criteria, is available on DEQ’s website. Applications are due August 28, 2020, at 5 p.m. MDT.
For more information or questions about the application package, contact Ben Jarvis at (208) 373-0146 or ben.jarvis@deq.idaho.gov.