Southeastern Idaho Public Health, in conjunction with a Bear Lake High School Senior Project, will be collecting diapers and baby wipes for families in need. The collection boxes can be found at Family Dollar, Broulim’s, and Southeastern Idaho Public Health located at 431 Clay, Montpelier.
Diaper donations are needed since there are no federal assistance programs that help to provide diapers. The Diaper Bank Program at Southeastern Idaho Public Health exists to address this largely unknown and chronically unmet need. The Diaper Drive’s primary goal is to bring in resources that can be distributed to families in need. We hope it helps raise awareness of the diaper issue and engage the community in our mission. We want to thank you for the support we have had in this throughout the years to make this such a success for our community.
For more information on how you can get involved, please call Southeastern Idaho Public Health at 208-847-3000.