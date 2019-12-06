Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is collecting diapers for its’ 3rd Annual Holiday Diaper Drive during the month of December. The goal of the Diaper Drive is to collect 5,000+ diapers. Diapers and baby wipes can be dropped off at three locations in Montpelier. Locations include Broulims, Family Dollar, and Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
Diaper donations are needed, since community assistance programs do not pay for or provide diapers, not WIC, SNAP (Food Stamps) or Medicare. Diapers are expensive – they can cost $75 to $90 or more each month. As a result, parents try to make do without or try stretching their supply by leaving babies in dirty diapers longer or by reusing diapers.
A healthy child will require an average of 50 diaper changes a week. That’s approximately 2600 diaper changes a year. In Idaho 53% of infants and toddlers, live in low-income families, which equates to 35,947 families.
The Diaper Bank Program at Southeastern Idaho Public Health exists to address this largely unknown and chronically unmet need. The primary goal for the Holiday Diaper Drive is to bring in resources that can be distributed to families in need, and raise awareness of the diaper need issue. Southeastern Idaho Public Health is always in need of individuals, businesses, schools, community organizations and places of worship to run diaper drives and fundraisers to support the Diaper Bank, whether it’s for the holidays or not. The diapers go out just as quickly as they come in, so SIPH is looking for year-round partnerships and support to help us really make a difference with diapers.
For more information about the Diaper Bank program or to find out how to get involved, contact Tiffany Preston at 208.847.3000.