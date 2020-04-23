The Dingle that we know today was once a booming town with schools, stores, a blacksmith, a barbershop, and more. However, it is now a quaint little area with mostly houses, a beautiful church, and people proud of their heritage.
According to a paraphrased entry from “Treasured Tidbits of Time” by Pat Wilde, Dingle can trace its history to the days when Peg Leg Smith had a trading post on Peg Leg island. The actual settlement began in 1871 when Thomas Rich and William Lee established claims there.
Continuing on, the next year, John Grimmett followed, and by 1873, Mary Oakey and sons Alfred and Hyrum and her daughter settled near what became known as Oakey’s Grove, which was south of what became the Dingle Store.
During the next three years, Sampson Nate, Alfred Sparks, William Quayle, and Joseph Lewis arrived.
Over time, Dingle had several names. It was once known as Dingle Dell, Big Timber, Peg Leg Island, and Cottonwood. Gradually, the name settled as Dingle.
According to records of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a branch of the Church was started in 1875 with elders from the City of Paris in charge until 1877 when William Passey became the presiding elder and held the first church meetings in his home.
By 1877, the branch was known as the Dingle Dell Branch. Soon a log church, which was also used as a school, dance hall, meeting house, and community center, was built and located near the Dingle Store.
By June 1882, the Dingle Dell branch was organized as the Cottonwood Ward. It seemed like the name Dingle Dell was going to be remain the name of the community. In 1886, however, the people requested the name be officially changed to Dingle.
Four years later, Dingle had its first post office built with William Quayle as the postmaster. By the end of that year, 1890, Dingle had a population of 300 people making it the fifth largest settlement in Bear Lake.
All of the first settlers were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Around 1890, a call came from Church leaders in Salt Lake City for colonization of southern Canada. Many Dingle people left, leaving over 30 vacant houses.
The population of Dingle began increasing in the 1920s when dry farming became popular. Then, after the railroad arrived, the population of Dingle changed. At one time there were also two stores, two schools, and basically two separate communities, north and south.
The northern school was located on Peg Leg Island. It was often referred to as the “Gentile” school although there were more of what they called “Mormons” attending it than “non-Mormons.”
The southern school, located in “downtown” Dingle, was the larger of the two and was known as the “Mormon School.”
Around 1892, a large building was built on the upper location and was known as the “hall." For many years it was the largest building in Dingle, and its main purpose was recreation such as dances and parties. After a great deal of animosity, the two schools combined and the “hall” was used as the first combined school until 1907 when a two-story brick schoolhouse was built. This building lasted until consolidation of Bear Lake County schools. It was then sold to the Dingle Ward and torn down. A gym that was built near it in the 1950s still stands and is used by Church and community groups.
William Quayle built the first store in Dingle. He hired Boyd Wilcox as the operator, and Wilcox ran it for three years and then turned it over to Joseph Lewis who managed it until 1900. Lewis then decided to build his own store farther south where most of the population was. Quayle operated his store and Lewis ran his. However, neither one could make a go of their stores, so Lewis sold out to Frank Smedley and Quayle’s store went out of business. Later Albert Bird built a store and operated it for several years.
Dingle also had a blacksmith shop for many years owned and operated by Bill Phillips. However, he eventually left with the exodus to Canada.
A cheese factory was also operated for a few years by Chester Southworth, and Moroni Dayton operated a small charcoal factory, shipping his product to California.
The town also had a brass band, a baseball team, and its own dramatic society. For a time, the Telluride Power Company, now known as Utah Power and Light, rejuvenated Dingle by providing jobs for local men.
About 1900, the Oregon Shortline Railroad built a depot for Dingle about two miles east of the town. It operated for about five years but never provided enough revenue to continue. It was eventually torn down and moved.
Dingle also had a butcher shop and several other small businesses. By 1903 the telephone had reached the town, but electricity did not arrive until 1928.
Dingle became an integral part of the agricultural program of the Bear Lake Valley. It’s school no longer exists, but its church is “one of the loveliest of the valley.”
The Dingle of today is small, but the people who live there are proud of their little town and its heritage; and so they should be. It’s a quaint area filled with beauty and possibilities, gem hidden in the hills, trees, and farmland; without the stores, barbershop, and other businesses, but still a thriving community. Dingle will always be an integral part of the Bear Lake Valley.