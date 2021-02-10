Direct Communications donated a total of $27,544.89 to Bear Lake High School in 2020. This was done through the “Upgrade Your School Program” which Direct Communications started in 2019. This program allows every new Direct Communications customer or upgraded customer an option to pick a local school district and a school of their choice to which to donate their first month’s payment. It really paid off for Bear Lake High School!
There were several other schools who received donations, such as Preston, Marsh Valley, Aberdeen, Grace, and Soda Springs, to name a few. In the 2020 totals, Preston received $13,319.89, Marsh Valley $4,846.30, Aberdeen $3,537.25, Grace $73,407.40, and Soda Springs $5,145.90. However, Bear Lake far exceeded all of them with $27,544.89!
Tim May, General Manager of Direct Communications, said, "We are excited to continue forward with our Upgrade Your School program. The schools in our local communities play such a vital role in developing our youth but also being an anchor for our towns during these times of Covid-19. Thank you to all of our customers who help us be able to provide these funds for our schools. We hope to be able to continue upgrading networks for customers as we also upgrade our schools for the future."
This definitely says a lot about how we as people who live in the Bear Lake Valley feel about our schools and our children. We believe in them and want the best for them.