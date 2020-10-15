Direct Communications recently donated a check to Bear Lake School District for $13,770.10.
As you may remember from the check Bear Lake received a few months ago for 2019, this was done through a program called “Upgrade Your School” that Direct Communications started where every new Direct Communications customer or upgraded customer has an option to pick the school district of their choice to which to donate their first month’s payment. And it really paid off for Bear Lake School District again this year. This check reflects a total of the first and second quarters for 2020.
There were several other school districts involved as well, such as Marsh Valley, Preston, Rockland, Grace, Aberdeen, and Soda Springs, to name a few; however, Bear Lake School District far exceeded them in donations. For example, in the first two-quarter totals, Marsh Valley received $3,067.70, Preston received $7,734.39, Rockland received $2,728.15, Grace received $2,108.40, Aberdeen received $1,588.85, and Soda Springs received $669.50. However, Bear Lake came in with a whopping $13,770.10. Total for all the school was $33,096.14, with Bear Lake receiving just under half of the total alone.
KaLee, Marketing Manager for Direct Communications, said, “Currently, we are in a situation that forces us to recognize the essential nature of broadband. We are proud to provide a fast and reliable internet service to local residents. Thanks to the addition of new and upgraded customers, we have been able to donate more than $80,000 to local schools over the last two years. We hope that our local school districts are able to use these donations to fill in some of the current financial gaps.”