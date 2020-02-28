Direct Communications recently donated $25,721.50 to Bear Lake High School. This was done through a program called “Upgrade Your School Program” that Direct Communications started last year where every new Direct Communications customer or upgraded customer in the year 2019 had an option to pick a local school district and donate their first month’s payment to the school of their choice. And it really paid off for Bear Lake High School!
There were several other schools who were donated to, such as Aberdeen, Marsh Valley, Grace, and Preston, to name a few, but Bear Lake High far exceeded those in donations. In the quarterly totals, Preston received $1,520.95 in the first quarter, Marsh Valley received $159.90, Aberdeen $359.75, Grace $79.95 and Bear Lake received $1,520.95. And it grew from there! In the second quarter, Preston received $1,938.70, Marsh Valley $429.70, Aberdeen $429.65, Grace, $255.80, and Bear Lake received a whopping $7,876.35. The third quarter dropped a little, but it was still a win with Preston receiving $1,518.90, Marsh Valley $1,055.25, Aberdeen $329.70, Grace, $379.75 and Bear Lake receiving $6,043.70. But the fourth quarter brought it all in with Preston receiving $3,687.36, Marsh Valley, $1,279.06, Aberdeen, $739.45, Grace, 729.50, and Bear Lake another $7,144.75. When you add them all together, along with the other schools, it totals a whopping $48,029.72, of which Bear Lake received $25,721.50!
The CEO of Direct Communications, Tim May, made this comment, “We love doing the Upgrade your School promotion for each of the areas that we serve. For years we have been trying to see where we can make an impact on our communities that involves our customers and this has been a great program for the past year that accomplishes that. We have seen the greatest response in the Bear Lake School District, which says a lot about the community and their vested interest in the school. As we continue to expand our footprint, we hope to continue this program and keep benefitting the school districts where we do business. Our schools are vital institutions in the rural communities that we serve.”
This definitely does say a lot about how we as people who live in the Bear Lake Valley feel about our schools and the children who go to our schools. We believe in them and we want the best for them.
We want to thank Direct Communications for this generous donation. It says a lot about them as well, and how much they care.