"Disasters Don't Wait. Make Your Plan Today," is the 2020 National Preparedness Month theme.
September is National Preparedness Month, which occurs every September. It has been set up to encourage Americans to take steps to prepare for emergencies in their homes, businesses, schools, and communities.
National Preparedness Month is sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is part of Homeland Security. It is part of a government effort to strengthen the country's capability to be prepared to take care of itself in the face of all types of hazards whether they are terrorist attacks or natural disaster.
The main idea is to encourage people to get things together such as emergency supply kits, making family emergency plans, being informed about different emergencies that could affect them, and taking the necessary steps to get trained and become involved in community preparedness and response efforts.
To learn more about how to prepare for emergencies in your home and communities, you can go to the official website of the Department of Homeland Security at ready.gov.
Homeland Security has four weekly themes for National Preparedness Month which are actually very well laid out and could be useful to all of us. They are:
Week 1 September 1-5: Make a Plan - Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during, and after a disaster. Make sure to update your plan based on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations due to the Coronavirus.
Week 2 September 6-12: Build a Kit - Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Don't forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you have to evacuate quickly. Update your kits and supplies based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.
Week 3 September 13-19: Prepare for Disasters - Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risk of disasters in your area and check your insurance coverage. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards and act fast if you receive a local warning or alert.
Week 4 September 20-26: Teach Youth About Preparedness - Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved.
If you need more information or want to order publications that talk about disaster preparedness, along with PSAs and videos, go to ready.gov and see what more they have to offer. There are a lot of resources on the National Preparedness Month website for anyone interested in getting everything needed to be prepared.
One of the things I like is the section on Getting Involved. It talks about the many ways to get involved, especially before an emergency or a disaster occurs, such as joining a community emergency response team (CERT) program and getting trained on basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization , and disaster medical operations.
It also tells about how you can be the "Help until Help Arrives." FEMA has training that can be taken online or in-person where you learn through simple steps how to save a life before a professional arrives. I am personally interested in this one.
They also have the opportunity for teaching a preparedness curriculum to K-12 students in the schools through their Ready Kids program. This looks really interesting and could benefit our kids a great deal.
I would also like to mention the toolkit they have where one can promote preparedness by sharing preparedness tips on your social media account with Ready's online social media toolkit or public service announcements.
Lastly, there is a free online independent study course through FEMA's Emergency Management Institute where you can gain more knowledge to help our community become more prepared.
These are good recommendations for all of us. Some may think we don't live in a disaster area because we don't get floods or hurricanes or tornadoes here in Bear Lake. Large disasters such as these are not the only ones that can hit us. We are susceptible to earthquakes, forest fires, and other natural disasters as well as the most recent one we have been dealing with: COVID-19. They all have their unique characteristics that require us to live on stored food if we have been quarantined unexpectedly or to move out of our homes rapidly because they have become unsafe to live in.
The point is, we never know when something could happen to make us need an emergency response plan and/or kit.
Why not take the month of September to plan and prepare for what could happen and may even happen here in our area. It's a good reminder we need something like this in our lives for peace of mind, if nothing else.
Remember, "Disasters don't wait. Make your plan today!"