The District 6 Juvenile Justice Council will be holding a public meeting for all of Bear Lake Mar. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Board Room.
Frank Vilt is the Vice-Chair of the District 6 Juvenile Justice Council, which services under the Juvenile Justice Commission and takes in Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power counties.
According to Mr. Vilt, the council has several programs that administer training and funding for specific programs that assist families, particularly juveniles, before they become involved with the criminal justice system. The council works closely with school administrators, social workers, resource officers, and law enforcement, and their objective is to provide information, training, and resources so that individuals and families can handle potential problems involving juveniles before they become involved with the criminal justice system.
It is a restorative justice, so that when kids get involved it advises how to "restore" the individual juvenile to do things the proper way.
The whole idea is to reach the juvenile individual before they commit crimes (such as drugs, pornography, etc.), which causes problems with the family. There is training available for parents to attend to become familiar with who to see to find out how to handle a situation before it gets out of control.
The public meeting on March 16 is for the public to attend even if you aren't having problems to have knowledge "just in case." Judge Bryan Murray is the magistrate judge that handles all juvenile matters in Bannock County, and he will be there to present and to answer questions.
One of the other subjects that will be discussed is delinquency prevention and intervention activities in the community. These are having a positive impact. The questions will be asked: Are there current trends in the community that are leading us to identify gaps in services/training? What are potential solutions/resources for the gaps in services/training?
Also discussed will be children's mental health and crossover youth projects. Law enforcement can not solve everything. They have tools, such as school administrators, etc. But those who attend will learn what to do and who to got to, and who to go to before the problem escalates and becomes bigger.
The community is referred to as "stakeholders" to make sure they do the very best they can do for our kids. Everyone is a stakeholder, because they want a positive outcome.
This meeting will try to show that parents and guardians are not out there by themselves, to give them hope.
Please come and share your ideas and see what you can glean from the messages given. Get your questions answered now.