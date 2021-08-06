With the Delta variant circulating widely in Idaho, COVID-19 cases are increasing including breakthrough cases (cases among fully vaccinated individuals) and hospitalizations. To end the pandemic and get life back to normal, Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is highly encouraging the public to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. “We all want to get back to normal, but to do so, we all need to work together and follow the recommendations. We all have a role to play in this pandemic, and we can overcome it together,” says, Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s District Director, Maggie Mann.
CDC recommendations are as follows:
• Wear a mask.
o If you are aged 2 or older, you should wear a mask in indoor public places even if you are fully vaccinated.
• Stay 6 feet away from others.
o Inside your home: Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
If possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members.
o Outside your home: Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.
Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus.
Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
• Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.
o Avoid indoor spaces that do not offer fresh air from the outdoors as much as possible.
o If indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible.
• Wash your hands often.
o Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
o If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
• If you are not vaccinated, get vaccinated.
o COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19, including severe illness and death.
o COVID-19 vaccines are effective against severe disease and death from variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 currently circulating, including the Delta variant.
o Infections happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant. When these infections occur among vaccinated people, they tend to be mild.
o The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and recommended for all persons aged 12 years of age and older, even for those with prior COVID-19 infection.