USDA’s Farm Service Agency may be able to help.
Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2), FSA is providing payments to eligible farmers and ranchers who continue to face market disruptions and associated costs because of the pandemic. This includes row crops, livestock, eggs, specialty crops, aquaculture, nursery crops, and more. Multiple commodities that were not eligible for the original CFAP are now eligible. This is a separate program from CFAP 1. Producers who participated in CFAP 1 are encouraged to apply for CFAP 2 for additional assistance. To learn more, visit farmers.gov/CFAP, contact our call center at 877-508-8364, or contact your local FSA office at 745 North 4th Street in Montpelier. Signup continues until December 11, 2020.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions the Montpelier office is working through telephone, mail and email only. Call 208-847-0585 to get the application process started.