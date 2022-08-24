If you talk about going to the county fair in many parts of this country, people will think about something out of the past, like the fair in E.B. White’s children’s story, Charlotte’s Web.
That’s not the Bear Lake County Fair.
It’s true that this year’s fair, August 15-20, had all the traditional things—sleek, well-cared-for animals; beautiful local crafts and arts; good food and treats; and carnival rides. It also showcased the influence of modern technology and trends.
But if you looked beneath the surface, this year’s fair offered something more, something in common with that children’s book: it was full of people stories showing how the fair touches the lives of Bear Lakers and their families.
Heber Dunford, for example, has been performing at the fair for many years. There’s no money in it, and it’s a sacrifice for him, so why does he do it?
Heber loves meeting the people who come, he said—often people with whom he shares part of his history. At his afternoon performance on Thursday, he was supported by his wife and siblings sitting in the front row. Afterward he was greeted by an old friend, by a woman he dated in high school more than 50 years ago, and by others who just wanted to thank him for sharing his talent.
He started sharing his singing when he was a child, encouraged by his grandmother. But he didn’t learn to play the guitar until he was a long-haul truck driver. He carried the guitar on trips and practiced while he was waiting to pick up or unload his cargo. Once after a trip he told friends he had spent three days playing guitar in Nashville. He let them think about Nashville’s music scene before explaining that he was playing in the sleeper cab of his truck.
People come to the performances at the fair “because they like you. They don’t care what you sound like. They just want to see you perform,” he said. A few years ago, one man told him that he came to the fair to enjoy the hoagie sandwiches and hear Heber perform. Sharing his talent with people like that “is enough reward,” Heber said.
For farmers and ranchers who show their prize animals, rewards can be more tangible. There are sales to be made and reputations to be built. But they, too, enjoy the fair.
Josh Eborn, of Ovid, said he has been coming to the fair “since before I could walk.” His father, a dairyman, has been showing cattle at the fair for “40 or 50 years,” Josh estimated. Now in the beef business himself, Josh brought cattle of his own to show.
The beef business, he said, goes up and down, and this is not one of the “up” years. Why did he choose a future in cattle raising? “Because it makes good kids,” he answered, looking ahead to the family he hopes to have. Working on a farm or ranch “teaches them a good work ethic.”
Seeing people admire the fine cattle from his operation is a large part of his reward for bringing the animals to the fair, Josh said. But obviously it’s a bonus if the people who admire his cattle turn into future buyers.
J.C. Price of Geneva understands what Josh Eborn means about teaching the work ethic to his children. Three of Price’s children are deeply involved in the family tradition of showing animals at the fair. In fact, they’re downright competitive about it. Twelve-year-old Tiana said, “I like to win.” She didn’t win with the heifer she showed, but that’s OK because she won Grand Champion Market Animal in swine. “I’m glad I beat my brothers in market.”
Her brothers are in no need of sympathy; they were winners too. Seventeen-year-old Ruben Price was named Grand Champion Showman in swine and 15-year-old Jake was named Reserve Champion. After his win this year, what are Jake’s plans for next year? “Do it again.”
Ruben’s plans for his future after high school include college and missionary service for his church. He’s planning on a career in the meat production industry.
Their father, J.C., is another who has been coming to the fair since he was a child. He points out that children of farm families can grow up in the rural, agricultural lifestyle progressing through 4-H and Future Farmers of America programs. Generations already have. And preparing for the fair is part of their growth. “They have to work with an animal, which is challenging.” They experience both frustration and success.
J.C. pointed out that young people who choose a life in agriculture will constantly be dealing with science and technology. “We’re always trying to improve, to get more value out of the animal.” He noted that ultrasound technology was used at the fair this year to teach young people more about the placement of meat and fat in the animal’s body, something of importance to consumers.
Despite all the work for people like the Price family, the fair brings fun too. There are many ways to enjoy it, but few visitors give much thought to what goes on behind the scenes in making the fun possible.
Tony Guadagno’s carnival operations used to be confined to California, but when that state shut down at the beginning of the covid epidemic a few years ago, the Guadagno operations began to branch out into other states. Now, with the help of his son Joseph, his carnival operations are traveling farther. The carnival that came to Montpelier will have filled 35-40 different engagements throughout the West before heading back to California, where it will finish its 2022 season at Thanksgiving.
Is the constant travel a hard life? “It’s a lot of work. It has a lot of stress,” Tony said.
When the carnival arrives at its destination, it takes about two full eight-hour days to get all the rides and games set up and running, he said. When the fair is over, everything can be packed up and ready to go in about eight hours.
Around 50 people travel with the carnival to set up and operate the rides and games. The Bear Lake County Fair is one of the smaller fairs they serve, so the carnival they brought here is smaller. Tony is an open, friendly man who speaks of his traveling group fondly. “They’re good, family-oriented people.”
They see so many different towns. Is there anything about the Bear Lake area that stand out for them? “The people here are super-friendly. The countryside is beautiful.”
Things generally seemed to run smoothly at the fair. Sheriff’s deputy Ryan Larsen explained that in an area where people are generally law abiding, events like this are more of an opportunity for officers to meet the community and build rapport. He likes that because it’s his community too. He grew up in the valley.
A large part of the Bear Lake Valley’s population, whether police officers, business owners, teachers, or otherwise occupied, can trace family roots back to farming operations of one kind or another. Lillian Woolstenhulme is one of those. She recalled raising goats when she was growing up in Georgetown. Today, she lives in Montpelier where her husband works for Woolstenhulme Farms.
Lillian has been coming to the fair every year for as long as she can remember. Seeing the animals was the thing she enjoyed most about the fair when she was small. Now her four-year-old daughter, London, enjoys the same thing. Lillian laughed as she said that London “is very much a cow person.”
London smiled shyly as she sat atop Pedro, the big brown ox, her tiny figure dwarfed by the animal’s bulk. London seemed to feel a connection with the gentle ox; she didn’t want to get off.
“Pedro the big brown ox” is one of the attractions at the fair. Children can pose for pictures sitting in the saddle on his back. Pedro, representing Cow Hill Family Farm of Geneva, was one of the standout entries in the parade in Montpelier that opened the county fair to the public on Wednesday, August 17.
Paul Bytheway, owner of Cow Hill Farm, says Pedro has been raised from a calf by his teenage daughter, Hadley. Originally, Pedro was destined to become meat on someone’s table. The farm produces dairy cattle for sale as well as clean, unprocessed milk. Pasteurization, Paul said, not only kills the bad in raw milk, but also some of the good, so some people like to buy it fresh from the farm.
Hadley came to love Pedro when he was a calf and asked her father if they could keep him. “My dad said, ‘As long as he’s useful.’ So he’s my ox, and we ride him.” And he’s a silent spokesman for the family business in parades and at the fair.
Like Wilbur the pig in Charlotte’s Web, Pedro the big brown ox got a second chance at life because of a girl who loved him.