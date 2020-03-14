With new cases of the Coronavirus confirmed almost every day, the good news is there is time to prepare before it starts spreading through the communities.
We don’t need to panic, we just need to be prepared! People are running to the grocery stores and loading their carts with items such as toilet paper and paper towels. This kind of “herd mentality” is not the way to prepare. Yes, have enough food and supplies on hand for a possible two-week isolation period, but don’t make it so that others can’t possibly purchase the supplies they need as well.
Officials are asking that those who find themselves infected self-isolate in their homes for two weeks. They are also asking that people with poor health, over 60 years old, and people with low or compromised immune systems think about self-isolating. That way they don’t run the risk of contracting the virus.
Officials are also asking that people who think they might be sick to first call their doctors before heading to the hospital. This is an effort to not overwhelm healthcare facilities. Workplaces should not require a doctor’s note from those people who choose to self-isolate if they feel they have symptoms or are among the high-risk population. This could also overwhelm healthcare facilities.
Closures or cancellations of large events will be something that people will begin to see if and when transmission of the virus begins and people should be prepared for that. If there are “pockets” of the virus forming, there will definitely be mass gathering cancellations and recommendations that events that bring a group of people together not be held. This has already begun happening with the Church of Latter-day Saints canceling all meetings and not allowing the general public into their April General Conference. Many other events have been canceled as well, especially sporting events.
Also, schools could be shut down if there is a concentrated amount of cases in any one area. While it doesn’t appear that children are impacted as seriously by the Coronavirus, they can spread disease quickly and easily. If schools are closed, employers need to be aware and sympathetic to the fact that some employees will need to stay at home to be with their children.
Those who are older than 60 with underlying health conditions are the most at risk. There is about a 15 to 18 percent mortality rate in that population. For those outside of that group, the mortality rate is about 1.5 to 2 percent. But, officials figure that about 80 percent of the population will recover from the virus. However, we don’t want to spread it to the most vulnerable, causing those deaths. So, if you’re sick, stay home.
But mostly, don’t panic, just be prepared.