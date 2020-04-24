The Bear Lake Senior Center got its start on Dec. 4, 1970, by a group of resourceful Senior Citizens after Martens Van Natta saw a successful center in Pocatello and called “Voice of the Valley” at KVSI and told the listeners that we needed such a gathering place in Montpelier. Several people were interested and got to work. Donations of money, tables, chairs, dishes and other supplies were gathered for the opening day.
After meeting for several years in various locations in Montpelier, the Bear Lake Senior and Community Center opened its door at its present location in the Hospital Plaza on Washington Street on Mar. 29, 1977.
Under normal circumstances, there is always something going on at the Center. We invite our senior neighbors and friends to stop in for a visit and a meal. Feel free to bring your grandchildren. You may even bring your own food, but our meals are delicious and nutritious. If you are confined to your home, we deliver meals to home-bound Seniors each Wednesday and Friday.
Our dining area and conference room has space for 120 happy people. Various organizations hold their meetings in our center and enjoy lunch as well. If you like to eat, chat, knit, read, paint, quilt, listen to music, play Bingo, or just relax, come on over. The Art Club, Book Club, Knitting Club, and Quilt Guild meet in our building. We have a spirited group of Bingo players every Wednesday. We have specialists from our community on Wednesdays who teach us how to be safe and healthy, avoid scams, etc. There is an exercise class on Tuesday.
In addition to providing yummy meals, we have a bakery producing breads, rolls, cookies, and special orders. The Center building is available to rent for reunions, parties, craft fairs, and family or social events. We even have a Fellowship Church congregation that meets in our building on some Sundays.
We have a 24-hour Food and Coat Pantry on the northwest corner of our building. You are welcome to donate non-perishable food items or coats and take what you need for free. We are especially in need of used books for our Pantry since the Library and Thrift Store are closed at this time. Please leave donated books inside the Pantry.
We are always looking for volunteers to provide musical entertainment, patrons to enjoy our friendly atmosphere and good food, and customers for our delicious bakery treats.
Until government restrictions are lifted because of COVID-19, we are open on Wednesday and Friday for Home Delivery Meals and curb-side service. Please call before 10 a.m. on those mornings to order your meals. Pick up meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 208-847-3141.