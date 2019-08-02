Doyle LeRoy Portela, 91, loving husband of the late Helen Faye Bartlome Portela, of Montpelier, Idaho, passed away in his home with family on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Doyle was born on April 30, 1928 in Afton, Wyoming. His parents were Gus Portela and Lavinea Norris. He was the seventh of eight children: Delores Doman, Eldon Portela, Russell Portela, Virginia Howell, Wanda Stever, Edna Holub, and Betty Rose Price.
Doyle grew up in Afton before moving to Montpelier. He and Helen married on August 5, 1948, and were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 6, 1950. They were blessed with five children: Joleen (Mark) Brimhall of Jacksonville, Florida; Stephen (Peggy) Portela of Montpelier, Idaho; Kathryn (Cliff) Price of Geneva, Idaho; Bruce (Gaylene) Portela of Hillsboro, Oregon; and Stewart (Esther) Portela of Firth, Idaho. They have 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Doyle was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held numerous callings and always supported his family members in their church activities.
Doyle had many jobs while growing up. He started working as a drug store soda jerk before being employed by the railroad. He became a very successful businessman. He was recruited by Art Walton to work at Walton Feed where he became part owner and manager of the Montpelier operation.
Doyle loved all kinds of sports and if it used a ball, he excelled at it. He was an avid basketball player in his youth. He also played softball, pool (Snooker), golf and bowled. He could even do Lasso tricks. For many years he and Helen enjoyed their season tickets to the National Rodeo in Las Vegas and the Utah Jazz.
Fishing was a huge part of Doyle’s life. Everyone wanted to go fishing with him. While other people had fish stories Doyle caught the fish. When you went with him you always caught your limit. One of his stories, which had nothing to do with fish, demonstrated how he listened to the Holy Ghost. That day he didn’t catch any fish, but rescued a family from a desperate situation. This story was published in Chicken Soup for the Fisherman’s Soul and has been an inspiration to all of us.
After he retired, he and Helen began to winter in Apache Junction, Arizona. They enjoyed many bus trips with their new friends and visited Carlsbad Caverns and the International Balloon Festival in New Mexico. He enjoyed time at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Star Valley Ranch RV Park in Thayne, Wyoming. He and Helen loved golfing in Thayne with their many friends that traveled with them.
Family was very important to Doyle. He showed them how to love each other by the way he loved Helen and all of them. He was a perfect example of kindness and generosity. He could talk to anyone whether they were a friend or stranger. He also instilled in his family the importance of an education and hard work.
He wanted his grandchildren to know each other and have fun together. There have been many family trips, including Disney World; Las Vegas; Washington, D.C.; Palmyra; and summer reunions in Montpelier. He taught everyone in his family how to play various card games, Hand and Foot being the longtime favorite.
He and Helen traveled all over the United States sightseeing and visiting their children. They toured a volcano by helicopter in Hawaii, cruised and fished in Alaska, and parasailed in Cancun. Their adventures have taken them on a hot air balloon ride, white water rafting, and touring the Grand Canyon by helicopter. His fearless soul lies within each member of his family.
Doyle was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, his parents, all of his siblings, and a grandson. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A special thank you to Dr. Campbell, Doyle’s caregivers, the staff of the Community Center, Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, Bear Lake Manor, and Encompass Hospice staff.
The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Montpelier 2nd Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 585 N. 8th Street, Montpelier. The family will visit with friends on Friday, August 9, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Schwab-Matthews Mortuary, 702 Clay Street, Montpelier. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services. The interment will be at the Montpelier Cemetery.