Dr. Clay Campbell, local physician, beloved by many, has made the decision to change his practice and move it and his family near Kalispell, which is in northwestern Montana. He says it’s in a more rural area than Montpelier and surrounded on three sides by national forest.
It is important for readers to know he is not retiring; he is still going to be practicing medicine for another decade or so. He will be working near and with the Kalispell Regional Medical Center, which is a teaching hospital. He says the practice in Montana will be different. He will be going from inpatient hospital work to obstetrics, and it’s also a bigger hospital setting.
Dr. Campbell says it has been a long and arduous road coming to the decision to move. He has practiced medicine in Montpelier for a little over 26 years, and he says it has been “a dream come true as far as he envisioned practicing medicine.” However, he says, “We start off as young men or women and feel we can do anything forever, but we come to realize at some point, intellectually, or our body tells us, that we are not 10 feet tall or bulletproof.”
Dr. Campbell says he has worked harder, day to day, in his practice here than he did in training, and he wouldn’t change that. However, it started taking a toll on him both physically and emotionally. So, over the last couple of years, he started making changes by leaving private practice and joining the hospital, among other things. But, he came to realize what he needs to do is take care of his family and his practice in a different way.
He says that one of the hardest things for him to do is to say, “No.” When someone says, “Please just deliver one more baby!” or, “Please take care of Aunt Susie!” he has a hard time setting boundaries. But, he is trying to make things better and make it to retirement when it’s time.
It came to him that he is not forced to stay here in this area. Then, an opportunity presented itself in northwestern Montana last fall. He and his family had never been there before, so last Labor Day they took a trip to check it out. They fell in love with the countryside and thought it was beautiful.
The practice opportunity that arose seemed to be enough of a change to “fit the bill” for what he needs. He says, “It’s a total change in practice and lifestyle to just smell the roses along the way and enjoy things hobby-wise and be able to take care of myself and my family as well as live to a ripe old retirement.”
Dr. Campbell says this has been probably one of two of the most agonizing decisions of his life, the first being his divorce. Again, he reiterated this has been home and a dream come true. It has been hard suddenly realizing that he can’t sustain what he has been doing.
He says, “Hopefully I can take the last part of my career and continue to practice medicine as effectively as I have here, but enjoy the other things important in life. There is more to life than a job.” Dr. Campbell is hoping to find a place where he will have a lot of other things to enjoy.
He says his patients and others have showed amazing support for him. They hate to see him go, but they understand the pressures he and other healthcare providers are under and they respect his decision. He says a lot of tears have been shed in his office, and a few patients in the nursing home have shed tears as well. He is not a big one to like change, and other people are the same. However, he feels he has truly had wonderful support and a level of understanding that certainly makes it easier.
Dr. Campbell says, “No one is irreplaceable, but I’m glad I have been an integral part of this community. I feel I have practiced with a high level of integrity, and I hope my colleagues can do the same.”
Currently, the hospital is looking for someone to fill Dr. Campbell’s void. Anya Anthony, PA, will be staying in the same office, and he says, “Everyone will adjust; some change is good. There has to be a little give and take.”
Dr. Campbell will be missed by many, but everyone wishes him well in his new practice and in his new adventures.