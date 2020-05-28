Dr. Steve Heeder is retiring as the Bear Lake Middle School principal at the end of the 2019/2020 school year after a 10-year tenure. Unfortunately, he has been in poor health with cancer since 2017 and has reached the point where he doesn’t have enough energy to keep working as principal. For some time now, Dr. Heeder has been receiving chemotherapy treatments while still working full-time at the school, but there has been a progression of the cancer, and the side effects of the treatment are just too much to continue doing so.
According to Dr. Heeder, “If I hadn’t had the school, it would have been harder. The kids gave me a little energy. But it’s time to have a rest and slow down a little bit.” He says that his wife will be teaching fifth grade, and he will be doing some things to help her out such as tutoring and doing science experiments in her classroom. He will still be active, just putting in fewer hours.
Before Dr. Heeder became the principal of the middle school, he was school psychologist and special education director for 10 years. Prior to that, he worked as the school psychologist at Larry C. Kennedy School in Phoenix for eight years.
Dr. Heeder has a Ph.D. in educational psychology. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Idaho State University and his doctorate at Arizona State University.
He grew up in a little town in the southeast corner of Arizona called Elfrida. He is the middle child of a “yours-mine-and-ours” family. He graduated from Valley Union High School in 1981 then went to Blinn College in Texas for a year. He then went on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Munich Germany, after which he did another semester at Blinn College.
Dr. Heeder met his wife, Karlyn Knight, while in Texas. She is a native of Idaho having grown up in Hamer. They were both scheduled to start at Texas A&M, but Texas changed their tuition laws and made it so it was not affordable for them, so they moved to Pocatello and attended Idaho State University. They stayed in Idaho for 10 years and then moved to Arizona for 10 years, at which point they wanted to move closer to Karlyn’s mom and her sisters in Idaho. So, they lined up some interviews. Dr. Heeder says the offer he received here in Bear Lake was the “worst offer he had,” but he just had a sense they wanted to live here. So, they made it work, and it has definitely been worthwhile, because they were mostly looking for a great place to raise kids, which Bear Lake is.
He says that the first couple of years as principal he thought “what the heck did I get myself into?” Then he got his feet under him and it has been really a joy and a pleasure since then. No day is really very predictable with 14-year-olds. He says you wear a lot of hats as a middle school principal; everything from repairing broken glasses to observing instruction from teachers. He was always sure to keep a miniature screwdriver and super glue in his desk.
He also says the kids here in the Bear Lake area are a really good group. He says, “I found that when I first started, a lot of parents had a ‘boys will be boys’ attitude and so there were boys that were getting into mischief, but once the expectations were laid down, we created a climate at the school where there were very little serious behavior problems.” He says there was a lot of chewing gum, talking in class, and once it became common to carry cell phones there was always difficulty with things kids said to each other over texts or social media, so he had to deal with some social fallout from that kind of behavior.
But there were also some examples of really great kindness, according to Dr. Heeder. For example, when they would have a talent show or a lip-sync contest, there were always a few performers that weren’t as good, but the student body was very nice to them and gave them extra applause and pats on the back and made them feel very good.
The last several years, the student body has done fundraisers for worthy causes, usually student-driven, where students would come to him with a proposal such as the time they raised money for the local animal shelter, or when they raised money for a well in Africa. He says that middle schoolers have a lot of ambition and a lot of kindness; they just need an outlet for it.
Regarding the teachers at the middle school, Dr. Heeder says, “They are a dedicated group. They don’t always have the same idea about how to do things, so one of my challenges was to help them understand there is more than one way to skin a cat, and each teacher has the ability to use their own personality and their own strengths to get things done. Overall, they’re pretty good to work with. There is always someone who stands out as a person born to teach middle school.”
When asked what words he would like to leave the students he has worked with, he said, “I hope that each student will continue to strive for our vision statement at the middle school, which is: We will be voracious consumers, evaluators, and communicators of knowledge. That’s a pretty strong academic goal, and beyond that they will continue to find an outlet to show their generosity and kindness. I had a sign on the wall behind my desk that said: Kindness is the greatest gift you will ever give. Middle schoolers are more capable than people give them credit for. There is a sense in the media from Bart Simpson that middle schoolers are kind of entitled and that they are a little bit selfish and bratty. Overall, I didn’t find that to be the case at all. It’s an age where they need someone at school who loves them. There are a lot of teachers who do that; they feel that way. And the new principal who is coming in feels that way about them too.”
When asked about the new principal, Janet Lindsay, Dr. Header said that the middle school will be in good hands once he is gone. He says that she will find ways to improve the school that he probably never thought of.
Dr. Heeder has been loved and he will be missed. He has done a great work at the middle school. We wish him well with his treatments, and want the very best for him and his wife.