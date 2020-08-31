The Drive Idaho podcast, featuring information to help travelers safely navigate, recently received a national award from the Transportation Communications ommittee of the American Association to State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO).
The awards, celebrating the best in the communication efforts for transportation initiatives nationwide, were announced at an online ceremony August 25.
In 2019, after months of preparations, the Idaho Transportation Department, with assistance from consultant RBCI, unveiled the latest in an ever-expanding list of communication venues meant to facilitate a conversation with drivers regarding the work of ITD, detail how it impacts the public, and provide another opportunity for them to participate in the path forward.
It started with these words: “Over the next several years, ITD will invest more than $300 million into the I-84 corridor in Canyon County. In this episode, host Vincent Trimboli speaks with ITD Program Manager Amy Schroeder about the vision for this corridor. We’ll also talk about what you can expect on future episodes of the Drive Idaho podcast.”
During the course of the year, ITD made and disseminated many podcasts with the assistance of consultant RBCI – all focused on the burgeoning growth within the Treasure Valley and what that meant for motorists.