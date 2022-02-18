Valentines, love, and affection were the theme of the Camp Elizabeth Passey Daughters of Utah Pioneers meeting held in Paris on February 16, 2022.
Co-captain Janelle Mattson welcomed Tami Kunz from Bern, the newest member of the camp. Tami also led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Camp registrar Judy Hymas read the minutes of the January meeting.
The songs sung were “The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers” and “The Handcart Song” led by Ann Massey and accompanied by Marie Searle.
Cheryl Searle shared a history of pioneer ancestor Walter William Ackroyd, who was born in 1846 in England, immigrated to the United States, fought in the Civil War at the age of 18, and eventually came to Bloomington, Idaho, where he married Isabell Welker. Their six children were born in Bloomington. William was called by President Lorenzo Snow of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Canada to help build the temple in Cardston, which was dedicated in 1923. William died in 1924 and is buried in Magrath, Alberta, Canada.
Ann Noel gave the lesson titled “Pioneer Romance.” She began the lesson with this thought from Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu, “Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.”
The lesson included superstitions of pioneer girls and women in regard to finding a husband. For example, birds flying overhead could reveal the status of a future mate. A robin flying overhead on Valentine’s Day was a clear message that the woman would have a happy marriage with a man of the sea.
Ann read some of Thomas Sleight’s journal entries which spoke of his love for his first wife, Marianne Reynolds. She showed several artifacts she found while working to shore up the foundation of the Thomas Sleight cabin on Main Street in Paris. She shared excerpts from the love letters exchanged by Charles Colson Rich and his wife-to-be, Sarah Pea.
Others attending were Ruth Baker, Beverly Sleight, Julia Rowland, Marcia Mattson, Vickie Passey, Ruth Woolstenhulme, Gayle Sorenson, Sarah Wallentine, and Annette Wallentine.
Refreshments were provided by Vickie Passey and Marie Searle.
Next month’s D.U.P. meeting will be held on March 16th at 1:30 p.m. in the church building on Main Street in Paris. Come join us if you are interested in becoming a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers.