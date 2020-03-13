The March meeting of the Jane Davis Camp was held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the First/Fourth church. Songs “Salute to Our Utah Pioneers” was led by Sylvia Westre and accompanied by Debra Jacobs.
The pioneer history was given by Denice Gentrup about her third great grandfather, Samuel Payne. He was born in Iowa, the fifth child of Samuel Payne and Mary Ann Barnes, on April 6, 1848. Even though he was the tenth Samuel Payne in a row, he was given the added title of Junior. His father actually passed away before he was born, and his mother died when he was only a year and a half old. The children were “farmed out” to other families of the Saints, and Samuel went to the Blanchard family who moved to Utah in 1850. When they arrived in Utah, the Blanchard family gave Samuel to Mrs. Simon Dunn who put the three-year-old to work watching the cow in the south fields. In 1862, the Dunn family moved to Ogden Wale and later to Brigham City which was then called Box Elder. At age fourteen, Samuel went to live with the Hunsaker’s where he remained for three years, and then moved to Boise, Idaho to work in the mines and on the mail line. He eventually moved back to Brigham City where he worked on the Southern Pacific Railroad and was present when the Golden Spike was driven at Promontory Point in 1869. In 1864 Samuel Payne moved to Bloomington, Bear Lake County, Idaho where he was to make his home for many years to come and assist in the development of that country. In 1866 he was called on a mission, with others, to return to the States for Emigrants with the Peter Nebekerts Company. Samuel had three wives (not from polygamy)—Emily Sarah Aland, Lydia, Kelsey, and Hannah Jepson Hunsaker. Emily had four children before she died in 1876, and Lydia bore twelve children before her death in 1912. Samuel and Hannah had no children but had to raise many of the sixteen children of the two previous wives. Samuel died at the home of his son on February 1, 1938, in Bloomington, Idaho.
Denice Gentrup then gave showed the artifacts—her great grandmother’s autograph book and pictures of an old desk and photo album covers. The practice song was “Freedom’s Anthem, sung to the tune of “Swanee River.”
The lesson titled “Early Mormon Canadian Pioneers” was given by Karma Loertscher. Even before the first published copies of the Book of Mormon were completed, Solomon Chamberlin visited the Smith family near Palmyra, New York, after he heard rumors about the Book of Mormon. Soon after that, he departed for Upper Canada (present-day Ontario) with 64 printed pages of the Book of Mormon and preached “all that [he] knew concerning Mormonism.”1 Chamberlin’s preaching in Canada is the earliest known example of preaching from the Book of Mormon. Over the next decade, many Latter-day Saints—including Joseph Smith and Parley P. Pratt traveled to Canada to preach. Beginning in 1847, many of the over 2,000 Canadians who had joined the Church migrated to the western United States along with the main body of the Saints. In 1887, Charles Ora Card, a stake president in Cache Valley, Utah, led a small group of Saints to Lee Creek (later Cardston), Alberta, where they settled. In 1895, the first stake organized outside of the United States was the Cardston Alberta Stake, and in 1923, the first temple outside the United States was built in Cardston, Alberta, Canada.
Following the lesson, the meeting was adjourned and refreshments were served by Debra Jacobs. Those present were Esther Layland, Linda Arnell, Sylvia Westre, Bonnie Phillips, Karma Loertscher, Denice Gentrup, Debra Jacobs, Bonnie Hemmert and visitor Roberta Jacobsmeyer.