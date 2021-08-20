On Monday, August 16, the DUP Company and Camps met for an opening social at the 3rd/5th Ward pavilion. The meeting started at 10:00 AM with President Angie Nelson conducting. After an opening prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, Angie conducted the business part of the meeting concerning the upcoming year and forms that the camps needed to fill out.
The remainder of the time was spent in opening a time capsule box that was prepared in the year 2000-2001. The box was made in commemoration of the DUP Centennial Birthday with instructions to be opened in the fall of 2021. Roger Pugmire built the box and John Cook painted the box. The Bear Lake County DUP officers were Lorene Roberts, Verla Gregersen, Janene Pugmire, Debra Peterson, Kathy Stocker, Meriel Monical, Ruth Kay Andersen, Mable Whitmore, LaRae Perkins, Ruth Nelson, and LaRae Nielson. The box contained old magazines, a Studebaker menu, Broulim's ad, a News Examiner, individual greetings and messages to each camp and officers, and other interesting items. Verna Jensen and VerJean Turner were the two members present who belonged to DUP in 2000-2001 and had the privilege of opening the box.
Afterwards the DUP members enjoyed a luncheon of sloppy joes, veggie tray, chips, and cookies provided by the Company Officers. Time was spent visiting and enjoying each other's company.
