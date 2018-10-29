Born December 27, 1932 in Brooklyn, Utah, to Ray and Thelma Julander. He was the oldest of three sons.
In 1950 he married Berneal Jensen. Together they had three children and later divorced. After Berneal’s death, he was sealed to her in the Logan Temple, as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Throughout his life, D.J. helped to raise 17 children as if they were his own.
On July 15, 1999, D.J. finally married the love of his life, MaryLou Chadwell.
D.J. was an avid fisherman. He loved the outdoors, and his animals, especially his dogs and horses. D.J. was a man with a “can do” spirit. If something needed done, he would figure out a way to get it done.
D.J. worked at the Kennecott Copper Mine. He had his own construction license and worked as a roofer and carpenter. He later worked at the mines as a welder and heavy equipment mechanic. He retired from Kemmer Coal Mine after 22 years.
D.J. was a Bear Lake County reserves officer and on the Montpelier Police department reserves. He was very proud of his time spent with the Bear Lake County Search and Rescue team, where he served as a commander for many years.
Dyrrel is survived by his wife, MaryLou Julander, brother Le R (Kathy) Julander, his children: son Vachell Julander, daughter Rayona Butterfield(Willard), son Kelly Julander, daughter Tayna Julander, stepchildren Kent Switzer(DeAnn), Nanette Lorentz (Clint), Kim Ludwig; Loretta Nate, Stephanie Ziriaxs (Bobby), foster children, Daniel and Josh, and 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grand children.
Preceded in death his parents, brother Dennis Julander, daughter Alayna Corlett, stepson Russell Switzer, grandson Dustin Lorentz.
A funeral service will be held November 1, 2018 at 1:00 PM in Montpelier at the 5th Ward LDS Church. There will be a viewing prior to services from 10:00 AM - 12:45 PM.
Interment will be in Geneva Cemetery following the funeral service.