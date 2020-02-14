An Eagle Court of Honor was held December 28th, 2019, at the Garden City 1st Ward for 8 boys from Troop #697 of the Trapper Trails Council. These boys have been together since Cub Scouts at their various ages, and collectively have earned 223 merit badges in their scouting careers. The honorees and their projects were:
Austin England (son of Clint and Connie England) - Supplies for Cache Humane Society
Joshua England (son of Clint and Connie England) - Building the Heritage Park Sign
Ivan Flores (son of Claudia Lopez) - Restoring the Fire Department Sign
Braden Gifford (son of DeWayne and Hasee Gifford)- Replacing and Repairing City and Bike Path Signs
Travis Gifford (son of DeWayne and Hasee Gifford) - Ambulance Blankets & Toys
Corbin Malm (son of Jason and Stacey Malm) - Old Ephraim's Grave Benches
Corbin Moldenhauer (son of Curtis and Rebecca Moldenhauer) - Paint Fire Hydrants
Ryder Rasmussen (son of Shane and Cathie Rasmussen) - Retire and Replace American Flags.
Scoutmaster Andrew Stokes conducted the Eagle Court of Honor where members of Troop #697 participated in the Honor Guard during the opening and closing flag ceremony. Senior Patrol Leader, Joshua England, led the Scout Oath and Law. Special guest, Liberty, a 33 year old, American bald eagle, from Hogle Zoo was then introduced. Her handler, Nick Harris, gave an informative and entertaining presentation on Liberty and allowed audience questions. Each Eagle candidate was given the opportunity to be photographed with her followed by a group picture (Corbin Moldenhauer was unable to attend). Scouts of Troop #697 presented the "Honor Trail," after which, each boy received his Eagle award from Scout Committee Chairperson, Cathie Rasmussen, who directed their mother's in pinning on the awards. The Eagle Candidates then pinned their parents and their mentors. All Eagle Scouts in the audience were invited to the front to participate in the Eagle Charge and Pledge issued by Craig Symes. Following the pledge, Symes convened the Eagle's Nest with the newly awarded Eagle Scouts. Closing remarks and special awards of recognition were given by Bishop Clint England. Attendees were invited to stay for a dinner, visit, and peruse the boys displays and slideshow of their scouting adventures.
The scouts have worked hard and diligently with their leaders to reach their Eagle rank before their troop charter terminated at the end of 2019. They wish to thank their leaders, parents, and members of their community for their sacrifice of time and talent in helping them reach their goal.