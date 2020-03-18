There has been a Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake in Utah. The epicenter is about 10 miles west of Salt Lake City, near Magna. The Salt Lake Airport has evacuated and halted operations. It cut power to tens of thousands and suspended work at the state's public health lab amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
This is the state's most powerful quake since 1992, when a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the St. George area.
The state's coronavirus hotline, which residents may call to request tests and seek information, was down after the quake, Gov. Gary Herbert said on Twitter.
More than a 47,000 customers in the area were without power after the quake, Rocky Mountain Power's website reported.
The city is assessing the situation now.