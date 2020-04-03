Bear Lake is no stranger to earthquakes. Many have happened here over the years. In fact, one measuring 6.5 on the Richter Scale just happened last week near Challis and was felt by some residents here in Bear Lake. The News-Examiner thought it would take a look at the notable earthquakes that have taken place in the valley since 1884, which is the earliest archived news article we have. Below is a list of those earthquakes and some details about them.
1884 – Monday, Nov. 10, 1884, at 1:50 p.m., an earthquake measuring 6.0 occurred on the east shore of the Bear Lake. Faults lie on both sides of the lake. This earthquake was felt by people in Paris and as far away as Randolph and Georgetown.
1901 – On Wed, Oct 23, 2901, in the evening about 6:23 p.m., a severe earthquake shock visited Bear Lake. Houses shook and the ground trembled as if an immense explosion of powder had taken place close by. The trembling lasted for several seconds, and seemed to come from the northeast or in the direction of the National Park.
1906 – Montpelier, Paris, and other sections of the county experienced quite a distinct earthquake around 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 18, 1906. The tremor was of short duration but was very distinct. No damage was done, but the shock brought forcibly to the minds of the people the terrible earthquake at San Francisco the previous spring.
1924 – Southeastern Idaho was badly shaken up at midnight, Nov. 26, 1924, by an earthquake, which according to old timers, was the most severe ever felt in this particular part of the state. To those who were awake, the noise sounded like a terrific explosion in the distance.
1931 – On Mar. 11, 1931, Montpelier and other communities in Bear Lake valley had its heaviest earthquake shock at 7:30 p.m. Residents claim that this shock was the strongest of those that have been felt here during the previous 15 years.
1959 – On Jan. 4, 1959, at 12:22 a.m., a rumbling tremor hit most of Bear Lake valley. The trembler was a two and on-half minute shock. The movement, apparently from the Hot Springs or Bear Lake fault, was described as “intense.”
1959 – An earthquake at 11:38 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17, 1959, at Hebgen Lake area near the west entrance of Yellowstone Park, was felt by scores of people in the Bear Lake Basin. Reports of tremors and sound came from a number of residents, and some local families en-route to Yellowstone Park returned home. Mr. and Mrs. Theo Nelson, children LaRae and Jerry and Sherri Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Smith, had entered Yellowstone park Sunday, staying at Fishing Bridge for a restful night. Monday night at Canyon Village, their cabin was rocked and shaken by the large earthquake. This was followed by other tremors at intervals during the night. On realizing what was happening, some guests got into their cars and left shortly after the first shake. The Nelson’s continued to Old Faithful Tuesday for the usual sights there. A slide west of Old Faithful had blocked the road in that direction. Later that day they concluded their park visit and continued to Idaho Falls over the Teton Pass.
1960 – On July 24, 1960, earth tremors, accompanied by rumbling noises were reported in the Bear Lake Basin. These shocks were centered in the Georgetown area.
1962 – The 1962 Cache Valley earthquake was felt by the people of Bear Lake.
1971 – On July 16, 1971, at 5:05 a.m., earthquake tremblors were reported from Laketown to Georgetown of a magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale.
1975 – An earthquake in Pocatello, measuring 6.0, was felt in Bear Lake.
1975 – Although the main center of an earthquake was near Malad, many residents of the Bear Lake Valley sere shaken about 8:30 p.m. on Thurs, Apr. 3, 1975, as the quake was being recorded as one of the strongest in the United States since the Los Angeles quake. News reports say the quake was felt over a 400-mile-wide area in Southeastern Idaho and Northern Utah. The National Earthquake Information Center near Denver said the quake registered 6.3 on the Richter Scale and the University of California at Berkeley seismograph station registered the quake at 6.5.
1980 – A small 3.3 earthquake hit the Bear Lake Valley Monday, Mar. 10, 1980, at 1:29 p.m., with its center six miles north of Montpelier just east of Bennington. One also occurred on Feb. 29, 10 miles northwest of Soda Springs in Gem Valley at 12:33 p.m., also of a 3.3 magnitude.
1983 – Some residents of Bear Lake Valley were disturbed early Sunday morning, Dec. 11, 1983, when an earthquake shook the valley. A police report showed the quake epicenter was near Challis where the quake registered 4.6 on the Richter Scale. It was reported more people felt the quake on the west side of the valley, although a few residents of the east side were also shaken by the earth tremor.
1983 – The 1983 Bora Peak quake measuring 7.3 was reported as being felt by people in Bear Lake.
1988 – On Nov. 19, 1988, there was an earthquake with a foreshock at 12:37 p.m. of a magnitude 2.6 and a main quake at 12:42 measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale. Other shocks were felt at 12:46 measuring 2.8, at 1:01 measuring 4.6, at 1:33 measuring 3.2, and at 2:06 measuring 2.3. The earthquake caused a drastic reduction in the water supply the town of Bennington received from a spring, which had traditionally provided the only water source for the residents of Bennington. The earthquake also affected the water supply of the city of St. Charles from its springs, but there the effects turned out to be only of a temporary nature. The epicenter of the quake was about three miles west of Bear Lake near the Idaho/Utah border
1994 – On Feb. 3, 1994, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake awakened many Bear Lake residents.
1994 – In Dec. 1994, the earth was still not quiet following the major earthquake in February of 1994. There were over 3,000 aftershocks since then. The center of both quakes was around the Drainy Peake area just over the Wyoming border north and east of Georgetown.
1994 – A major earthquake measuring magnitude 4.8 occurred north of Montpelier at 10:16 a.m., Thursday, Apr. 6, 1994. A second quake of about the same size occurred Sunday, Apr. 9, at about 2 p.m. The epicenter of both was located in eastern Idaho, about one mile west of the Idaho-Wyoming border. It is about 14 miles southwest of Afton in Gannet Hills. The quakes were felt in Bear Lake Valley and felt strongly by residents of Geneva
1996 – On May 16, 1996, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake shook Georgetown, but was felt by other residents of Bear Lake. It was centered about 10 miles northeast of Georgetown
1997 – An earthquake centered in the mountains northeast of Montpelier shook the area early in the morning on Thurs., July 17, 1997. Many missed feeling the 4.2 magnitude quake that occurred at 6:02 a.m. The epicenter was about half a mile east of Baldy, just east of Bennington, about 24 miles south and 12 miles east of the 1994 quake that registered 5.9.
2000 – Many valley residents felt and heard an earthquake Oct. 27, 2000, at 7:18 a.m. The short quake measured 3.7 magnitude. Instruments showed the quake at 2.6 kilometers in depth and 4.7 miles west-north-west of Montpelier. The quake was variously described as like a train, something hitting the house, and jerky.
2006 – On June 6, 2006 a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit the Bear Lake Valley. It was located about seven miles southwest of Georgetown.
2006 – Tremors were felt in Bear Lake Valley July 14, 2006. An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was followed by one of 2.8 and another of 1.2 magnitude. This one was also located about seven miles southwest of Georgetown.
2017 – On Sept. 2, 2017, the 5.3 magnitude Sulphur Peak earthquake occurred with the epicenter located east of Soda Springs. Moderate shaking was caused in all of southeastern Idaho, northern Utah, and western Wyoming. More than 100 aftershocks followed.
2020 – On March 31, 2020 at 5:52 p.m., an earthquake occurred in central Idaho near Challis measuring 6.5 on the Richter Scale with a maximum Mercalli intensity of VII, which is very strong. It was the most powerful earthquake to hit the state of Idaho since the 1983 Borah Peak earthquake, which was a magnitude 6.9. The quake had numerous aftershocks, including a 4.6 magnitude shock on April 1. This and some of the aftershocks were felt by people in Bear Lake.
As though we don’t have enough going on with COVID-19 looming down on us, social distancing, and the stay-at-home orders we have been given by our government officials. Reading about these earthquakes is interesting, but let’s hope we don’t have another earthquake to contend with here in Bear Lake any time soon. Heads up, keep safe, and help out anyone you can during this time, because that’s who we are here - we are of strong, Bear Lake stock!