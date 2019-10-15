The East Idaho Business Journal and APG Signature Events are teaming up to present the inaugural East Idaho Women of Influence awards dinner on Dec. 4.
Nominations in 15 categories are being accepted at idahowomenofinfluence.com. Women from across eastern Idaho — from Salmon to American Falls to Montpelier — are eligible to be nominated. A panel of women from the region will select the honorees, who will be announced at the dinner. All nominees and their family and associates are encouraged to attend the dinner, which will be at the Shoshone-Bannock Event Center at Fort Hall.
The format follows a model that has honored women in Wyoming for seven years, sponsored by the Wyoming Business Report. The Wyoming Business Report and the East Idaho Business Journal are owned by Adams Publishing Group, which also owns another 11 daily and weekly newspapers in eastern Idaho and Wyoming. APG Signature Events is an APG division that produces conferences and similar events in Idaho and Wyoming.
"Too often, women from eastern Idaho are left out when other organizations honor Idaho women," said Janet Barton, operations manager of APG Signature Events. "We believe it's time to correct that oversight."
Biographies of all nominees will be published in the East Idaho Business Journal and on the Women of Influence website. The 15 honorees will receive a memento of the evening and will be invited to help select future honorees.
For additional information or to inquire about sponsoring the event, contact Janet Barton at jbarton@postregister.com