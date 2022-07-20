Amid the rush of the July 4 crowd in Paris, a group of perhaps a hundred stopped by the site of the old county courthouse to witness the dedication of the new armed services memorial.
Ed Lyon, who chaired the project, spoke with this newspaper shortly before delivering his remarks and raising the US flag over the memorial stone.
“It was about 2 ½ years ago that the County Commissioners approached me and asked if I would take this on,” said Lyon. “I’m the Bear Lake County veterans’ services officer. I’ve been in that position for eighteen years. I gladly said yes, and then two weeks later the pandemic hit. So it kind of put me in a bind.
“Once the restrictions lifted about a year ago, we went ahead and got serious about it. All the flags, the flagpoles, and monument stone are self-funded through contributions and grants. No county dollars. The Commissioners let me know at the beginning that there were no county funds available, so we got a grant.
“It’s been a little over a year we’ve been working on it, and we’re having the dedication today. We were one of the few counties in the state without some kind of memorial. So here at the site of the old courthouse, we decided that would be respectful to veterans and to the old courthouse on this property.
This writer mentioned how quickly the physical structure came together in the week prior to July 4.
“Yeah,” said Lyon, “between the weather and the labor issues, once we got going, we got going.”
Behind the engraved stone, the memorial features seven flags: the American flag and those of the six armed forces.
“The flags are arranged from the left in the order they were established: we’ve got Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, and the Space Force.”
Lyon delved briefly into his history with the Navy.
“I grew up in the Bear Lake valley, and went in the Navy right out of high school. Did a twenty-year career and retired and moved back 25 years ago. Got stationed all over the country, served with an aviation squadron: VAQ-123. It’s an electronic warfare squadron, deployed on the USS John F. Kennedy out of Norfolk. Three Mediterranean deployments and one North Atlantic.”
Favorite port of call?
“Anything in Spain. Italy was okay but Spain had to top the list. Barcelona. Germany was okay; I enjoyed Germany. That’s a lot of fun when you’re young and single. After I met my wife all my service was stateside, and once I retired we moved back here. We’ve been here ever since.”