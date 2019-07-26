Edith Jannette Skinner Haddock was born April 1,1924 in Montpelier, Idaho. Her parents were Charles and Janet Wixom Skinner. She spent her younger years living with her grandma, May Jannette Wixom, whom she loved dearly. They spent many hours together making quilts. She attended several schools up to the eighth grade. When she was 16 years old, she caught the eye of a young man at the movies, and he ended up following her home. It wasn’t long before she gave in to Edward Oliver Haddock, and on September 22, 1940, they were married by his dad Don Haddock, who was the judge at the time.
Their early married life was full of lots of travel while they moved from job to job in the grocery business. They moved to Blackfoot shortly after they were married where they welcomed their first child, Don Edward. It wasn’t long before they moved to Pocatello, where Gwen was born. Lynn Charles joined the family next in Provo. Four years later, while in Elko, Nevada, Sandra Fay was born. On the road again, Mark Raymond came along in Salt Lake City, Utah. They moved back home to Bear Lake, where they completed their family with Karen, being born in Soda Springs, Idaho.
Edith worked very hard, was a fantastic meat cutter, and worked for Roy Walton for several years. Ed and Edith’s dream came true when they purchased a small grocery store in Big Piney, Wyoming. A bakery was added to the store after she attended bakery school in Wisconsin. They turned their store over to their son and headed to Rock Springs, where they opened another store. After several years of running a successful business with their sons and daughter, they retired back home in Montpelier.
Retirement didn’t last long, when they became managers of the Aspenwood apartments. Following that adventure, they managed the KOA Campground up Montpelier Canyon. With Ed’s health declining they retired for real and spent their time maintaining a beautiful yard, including amazing flower beds and a large garden. One of their favorite things to do was to go fishing up Montpelier Canyon.
Edith spent her spare time crocheting, tying quilts, taking care of her elderly aunt and uncle, and serving in her church callings.
In 1998, Ed and Edith were sealed in the Logan temple. Five years later, Ed passed away. For the next several years, she enjoyed time in Arizona with her son, Don, and later he came to Montpelier to live with her. After a fall in 2013, she moved into the Skilled Nursing Facility. She went kicking and screaming, until she decided she liked it and became one of their favorite residents.
In the early morning hours of July 24, 2019, she passed away after a long, full, adventure filled life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ed, son Don, son-in-law Mark Wiles, and great-granddaughter Siera Phillips. She is survived by her children, Gwen (Fay) Nicholls, Lynn (BJ), Sandra (Jim) Douglas, Mark (Darlene), and Karen Wiles; 15 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Skilled Nursing Facility for their wonderful and loving care of their mother and grandmother.