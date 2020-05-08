Elder Jackson Pratt will be returning from the New Jersey Morristown, Spanish Speaking Mission on May 12, 2020 after serving two years for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He is the son of Phillip and Candice Pratt of St. Charles, Idaho.
