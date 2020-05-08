Elder Jackson Pratt

Elder Jackson Pratt

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Elder Jackson Pratt will be returning from the New Jersey Morristown, Spanish Speaking Mission on May 12, 2020 after serving two years for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He is the son of Phillip and Candice Pratt of St. Charles, Idaho.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.