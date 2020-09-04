An 85-year-old man who admitted to molesting family members for generations was recently sentenced to serve up to one year in a “rider” prison rehabilitation program, court records say.
Charles Harbin “Pots” Googe, who lives in both St. George, Utah, and Paris, Idaho, in Bear Lake County, received the sentence from 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli during an Aug. 20 court appearance after pleading guilty to one count of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 in January.
Though Carnaroli sentenced Googe to serve a unified sentence of 10 years in prison, of which two years are fixed, he also retained jurisdiction and ordered Googe to complete a sexual rehabilitation program while in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction, a program often referred to as a “rider,” which can last up to one year.
If Googe fails to complete the rider program successfully he could be sent to prison for at least the two fixed years of his sentence before being eligible for parole. If Googe successfully completes the rider he’ll then be placed on probation for a period lasting no longer than he would have been imprisoned, in this case up to 10 years.
Googe pleaded guilty to one count of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 as part of a Jan. 16 plea arrangement with Bear Lake County prosecutors that involved the dismissal of a second charge of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and a recommendation that Googe serve no more than 5 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, a document that formally lists the charges against Googe, he sexually abused two boys for several years beginning in 1996. In Idaho, there is no statute of limitations for lewd conduct with children under the age of 16.
The molestation of the first boy began in 1996 when the boy was 7-years-old and lasted until 2003, according to court records. The sexual abuse of the second boy began in 2003 when the boy was also 7-years-old and lasted up until 2012, court records say. Googe was related to both boys, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
The Unified Police Department in Utah first started investigating Googe in June 2019 after multiple generations of family members contacted investigators to report he had molested them over several years when they were children, police said. After police learned the abuse occurred in both Utah and Idaho, investigators contacted Bear Lake County detectives for assistance.
At least three boys told police in both Utah and Idaho similar stories about the abuse they endured, with one of the victims stating he feared the statute of limitation would prevent prosecution because the abuse happened over three decades ago in Georgia.
The boys told police the abuse involved unwanted touching of their genitals and that Googe molested them while lying down next to them on either a bed or a couch at Googe’s Paris home, during car rides back and forth from Idaho to Utah and during family camping trips.
All three boys recounted similar stories and were unaware of the abuse of one another, police said.
Bear Lake County detectives then contacted Googe at his Paris home and presented him a letter from the family about the sexual abuse before interviewing him about the incidents, police said. Googe confessed to molesting one of the boys multiple times, but said he didn’t remember when asked about other victims, according to police.
Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies subsequently arrested Googe and booked him into Caribou County Jail in Soda Springs.
Through the adjudication of his case, Googe completed a psychosexual evaluation that includes a polygraph lie detector test and serves as an indicator to the court regarding how likely Googe would be to reoffend. Googe passed the polygraph and there were no other victims.
Court records also show Googe did admit to fondling both of the victims listed in the Idaho charges during the sentencing hearing. While the psychosexual evaluation determined Googe was an overall low-risk to reoffend it found he was at high risk with young boys, according to court records.
Once released from the rider program, Googe will have to register as a sex offender. Moreover, Googe is also facing similar charges out of Utah, of which bond was set at $500,000, according to Idaho court records.