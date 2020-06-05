In the Primary Elections, Paulene Jordan received 80 votes for United States Senator from people in the Bear Lake Valley. Jim Vandermass received 16 votes for Senator, while Jim Risch received 1,231 votes.
C. Aaron Swisher received 89 votes for US Representative District 2, Kevin Rhoades received 328 votes, and Mike Simpson received 970 from the people of Bear Lake.
Gregory W. Moeller received 1,266 votes for Supreme Court Justice, while John R. Stegner received 1,204, and Amanda K. Brailsford received 1,312 votes for Appellate Court Judge.
The people of Bear Lake gave Mark Harris 1,235 votes for State Senator Legislative District 32, while Marc Gibbs received 1,204 votes for State Representative A for District 32.
Bill Leake received 82 votes for Representative B for District 32, Chad Christensen received 865 votes, and Dave Radford received 437 votes for State Representative B for District 32.
For County Commissioner in District 1 of Bear Lake, Bradley D. Jensen received 1,214 votes, and for District 2 County Commissioner, Rex L. Payne received 1,209 votes.
Bart Heslington received 1,234 votes from Bear Lake County for County Sheriff.
Joseph R. Hayes received 1,184 votes for County Prosecuting Attorney.
For Precinct Committeeman In Montpelier Precinct #1, Mauria Teuscher received 187 votes. In Montpelier Precinct #2, Kerry Haddock received 109 votes and Frank Vilt received 62 votes. In Montpelier Precinct #3, Charles Horikami received 133 votes.
In the Bennington Precinct, Kim Lewis received 64 votes; in the Bern Precinct, Keith Martindale received 45 votes; in the Bloomington Precinct, Dale Thornock received 35 votes; and in the Fish Haven Precinict, Ron Jensen received 63 votes.
In the Geneva/Pegram Precinct, the people of Bear Lake gave Tyson Boehme 49 votes; and in the Georgetown Precinct, Dennis G. Turner received 99 votes.
Casey Humphreys received 110 votes in the Paris Precinct; Jerry Walker received 42 votes in the Bailey Creek Precinct; and Jim Parker received 67 votes in the Ovid/Lanark Precinct.