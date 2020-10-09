It’s was a WILD Wednesday! A bull elk in southeast Idaho near Bloomington found out the hard way that a barbed-wire fence is not the best option for raking its antlers! IDFG staff went to its rescue— darting the elk and removing it from the fence! Thanks to biologists Erik Bartholomew and Eric Freeman, Conservation Officers Korey Owens and Tim Klucken, and to the individual who called it in.
