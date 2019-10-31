Ellen Passey Clark, 91, passed away October 29, 2019 in Montpelier, Idaho. Ellen was born November 23, 1927, in Lanark, Idaho to Newell Beck and Mary Smith Passey. She was the fourth of eleven children. She grew up in Lanark until her family moved to Georgetown. She attended school in Georgetown. It was in school that she met Don C. Clark. They were married on June 29, 1945 in the Logan Temple. They spent their first summer of marriage in a sheep camp in the Slug Creek area while they rode for the cattlemen association. She spent her entire married life at the Springdale Farm in Georgetown. She and Don were married for 72 years at the time of his passing.
Ellen was an excellent homemaker and a wonderful cook. She always kept an immaculate home. She never owned a dishwasher and never wanted one, but never left a dirty dish in the sink at night. She would cook huge holiday meals for family and could throw together a quick meal or treat for unplanned guests. Many of her meals were copied, but never duplicated. Ellen was a quiet woman, but had a quick wit. She enjoyed being with all her family. Ellen was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and held many callings. She and Don worked as temple workers in the Logan Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband Don, parents, and siblings Leda, Roy, Harold, Faye and Dennis. She is survived by her children Paul (Vicky) Clark, Georgetown, Dale (Barbara) Clark, Blackfoot, Mary Ellen (Fred) Wells, Montpelier, Bob (Sherry) Clark, Providence, UT and Dawn (Darrell) Wright, Georgetown, 18 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren, and sibling Edith Matthews, Darrell Passey, Ruth Mendenhall, Joyce Brown and Doris P Rogers.
Funeral services for Ellen will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the Georgetown LDS Church at noon. Viewing will be help prior to services from 10:00 am to 11:45. Interment will be at the Georgetown Idaho Cemetery. She will be greatly missed.