John and a Debbie Sparks are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Emily to Brett Grover, son of Brad and DeAnn Grover. Emily and Brett were married on Friday, September 25, 2020 in Lindon, Utah. They will be greeting friends and family on Saturday, October 10 at the Coates/Hymer Residence in Cokeville from 6:30-8:30 p.m.. They would like to invite everyone to come and celebrate with them.
