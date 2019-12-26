Evan Jesse Haddock, 86, passed away December 9, 2019 at his home in Providence from complications due to a stroke. He was born in Bloomington, Idaho on January 8, 1933. He was the third of four children born to Jesse and Amelia Haddock, Elaine Davis (deceased), Darlene Payne, June (Bill) Hunter.
Evan had many adventures as a boy growing up in Bloomington. He graduated from Fielding High School in Paris, Idaho, in 1951. Shortly after, he joined the Navy where he served on the USS Hornet during the Korean War. He was discharged in 1955. He met Arlynn Gessel in May 1957, and they were married in August 1957. They were later sealed in the Logan LDS Temple.
He was proceeded in death by his daughter, Debbie (Don) Zabriskie. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Arlynn, and five children, Suzie (Alan) Crockett, Julie Gaines, Jerry Haddock, Brett Haddock, and Amy (Shawn) Tidwell. Evan and Arlynn have many grandchildren, and many, many great-grandchildren.
Evan worked in the construction business, which led to his enjoyment and skill at woodworking. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, camping, and fishing. When at home, you could always find him with a book, usually a history book. He was known for his extreme kindness and gentle nature, but he did love a good joke.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to all who have been so kind and compassionate to Evan and his family, including friends, neighbors, and in-home caregivers.
A viewing was held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E Center St., Logan, Utah on Sunday, December 15. Funeral services were held at the same location on Monday, December 16th. Burial was in the Logan Cemetery.