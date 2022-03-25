This one-time, non-matching grant opportunity is offered by the Idaho State Board of Education for the purpose of providing grants to Idaho rural school districts and rural charter schools to support fine arts, performing arts, and design courses. These funds are intended to increase access to arts education for learners in rural public schools that otherwise may lack the resources to offer or expand such programs.
Eligibility and Restrictions
An applicant must be an Idaho rural school district or Idaho rural charter school as defined in Idaho Code, Title 33, Chapter 3, Section 33-319.
Each eligible applicant may submit one application (i.e., one application per rural school district and one application per rural charter school.)
Request Amount
Applicants may request up to $15,000 in one-time, non-matching funds.
Application Submission Period
Applications may be submitted from March 14, 2022 through April 17, 2022.
Grant Period
July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
Eligible Uses of Funds
Funds may be used to purchase equipment, supplies, and curricular materials that support the establishment of, or improvements to, co-curricular or extra-curricular arts education programs.
Examples of Eligible Uses of Funds
The following are some examples of eligible uses of funds. The grants may support—but are not limited to—the following:
· Purchase of a kiln and ceramic supplies.
· Purchase of a printing press to offer a printmaking course.
· Purchase of materials to upgrade or enhance set design capabilities for a theatre program.
· Purchase or repair of instruments to start or expand a band or orchestra program.
· Purchase of online curriculum materials in the arts.
· Purchase of technology and software to offer fine and performing arts courses, and design courses that are not part of the Career and Technical Education curriculum.
Funding Restrictions
Funds may not be used for the following purposes:
· Personnel or contracted services costs.
· Professional development activities.
· Design courses that are part of the Career and Technical Education curriculum.
Process
This one-time grant opportunity is administered by the Idaho Commission on the Arts on behalf of the Idaho State Board of Education. Grant applications are submitted through the online WebGrants portal of the Idaho Commission on the Arts. The grant guidelines and application forms may be found here: https://grants.arts.idaho.gov. Final funding decisions are made by the Idaho State Board of Education.
Applications will be reviewed by a panel of subject matter experts whose recommendations will be sent to the State Board of Education for approval in May 2022. Applicants will be notified of process results in June 2022.
Grantees will submit a final report upon completion of the grant.
Application Components
Applications are submitted through WebGrants https://grants.arts.idaho.gov. Completed applications will include the following required components:
Applicant general information and approval of the grant application submission by an authorizing official.
Four Narrative Questions:
1. A brief narrative that describes the school district or charter school, the population served, and the need to be addressed;
2. A brief narrative that clearly states the proposed use of the grant funds;
3. A brief narrative description of the anticipated student demand for the course or program supported by the grant request; and
4. A sustainability plan to maintain ongoing support for the arts curricula supported by the grant request.
· Budget form that asks for itemized expenses and a grant request amount. (maximum request of $15,000)
The Four Narrative Questions
Population Served and Need to be Addressed: Briefly describe your school district or charter school, the population served, and the co-curricular or extra-curricular need addressed in this grant application. (max. 250 words)
Proposal Description: Briefly describe how you intend to use the funds. (max. 250 words)
Anticipated Demand: Describe anticipated student demand for the course or programs supported by this grant request. (max. 200 words)
Sustainability Plan: Provide a sustainability plan for ongoing support of the arts curricula supported by this grant request. (max. 250 words)
The Budget Form
Provide an itemized list of expenses and a grant request amount. (max. $15,000)
Evaluation Criteria
Eligible applications will be reviewed against the following criteria:
The co-curricular or extra-curricular needs of the population served are clearly stated.
The proposal addresses the co-curricular or extra-curricular needs of the population served.
The anticipated student demand is clearly articulated and realistic.
The applicant provides a realistic plan to sustain the co-curricular or extra-curricular activities supported by this grant application.
The budget for the use of funds is clear, complete, and supports the need as stated.