May I have the envelope, please.
And the award goes to Bear Lake High School’s outstanding performance of the musical Newsies at the Bear Lake Middle School auditorium March 10 through 12!
The cast of forty students received a standing ovation as evidence that the audience appreciated their enthusiasm and remarkable singing and acting talents.
The film Newsies was released by Disney in 1992 with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman. It was adapted into a Broadway musical in 2011.
The play is based on actual events that occurred in 1899 when newsboys and newsgirls in New York City went on strike against Joseph Pulitzer, owner of the New York World, and William Randolph Hearst, owner of the Journal.
Many of the young people, from poor immigrant families, sold papers for one cent each on the streets in the afternoons and evenings. The newsies bought 100 papers for 50 cents, receiving a half cent per paper. Unsold papers resulted in lost revenue.
Pulitzer and Hearst upped the price of 100 papers from 50 to 60 cents. That was when the newsies took on the establishment, formed a union, and won!
Carter Turner did an excellent job of playing the role of Jack Kelly, leader of the union, as did Elise Kelsey as Katherine, the newspaper reporter daughter of Joseph Pulitzer.
Josh Walker played the part of Davey, union co-leader. Stockton Hansen played the part of Joseph Pulitzer.
Others in the cast were: Ellie Kelsey as Crutchie; Spencer Turner as Les; Tommy Bomsta as Mr. Weisel; and Alex Kipp as Governor Teddy Roosevelt.
The impressive on-stage art was created by students Aliandra Yorgason, Kinsee Hansen, and Emma Barker. Carter Turner hand-crafted the crutch used by Crutchie.
Abbie Johnson played the part of Race; Porter Collins as Albert; Jazlyn Farmer as Specs; Ethan Moss as Romeo; Sam Gertler as Henry; Tayli Jaskowski as Finch; Lucy Long as Elmer; Kinsee Hansen as Buttons; Brinley Collins as Mush; Hattie Mattson as Jo Jo; Devon Hoge as Tommy Boy; McKenna Johnson as Splasher; and Celeste Harper as Spot Conlon.
Brooklynne Clausing was Darcy; Matthew Holmquist was Bill Hurst; Chase Esquibel was Oscar Delancey; Preston Hardcastle was Morris Delancey; Rachel Holmquist was Seitz; Katelyn Crane was Bunsen; Aracilla Ream was Hannah; and Mariah Bishop was Snyder.
Students who played more than one part were: Marlee Sellers as Scab 1/Newsie; Aliandra Yorgason as Scab 2/Newsie/Police Officer; Miya Keetch as Scab 3/Ike; Grace Bomsta as Photographer/Newsie; Emma Barker as Medda/Nun 2; Heilana Maestas as Bowery Beauty 1/Nun 1; Kayla Murdoch as Bowery Beauty 2/Nun 3; Benton Khatibi as Guard/Goon; Benjamin Pinkston as Mayor/Newsie; and Micah Jorgensen as Mr. Jacoby/Newsie.
Tyler Saunders was the stage manager and played the part of Nunzio.
The students choreographed most of the dance scenes. They thanked Rebekah Denti and Caroline Barzee for assisting them with the King of New York scene which included some acrobatics and tumbling.
The play was directed by Kjirsten Blanchard with assistant director Garrett Blanchard, who also worked the lights.
Jazlyn Farmer was the music leader and accompanist. Lauren Messenger was the spotlight operator and set and video director.
Matt Argyle, Bubba Argyle, and Randy Long operated the sound equipment. Grace Bomsta was the stagehand.
The crew thanked West Side High School for lending costumes, props, and advice about the production. They are also grateful to Elena Sellers, Michelle Moss, David Ream, and the parents and families who organized and provided meals for the cast during their weeks of intense practice.