Idaho Fish and Game enhances recreational shooting ranges through its Shooting Range Development Grant program to assist organizations or agencies to establish, upgrade, expand or otherwise improve public firearms and archery ranges in Idaho. Applications for grants are due Feb. 1, and can be found at the link below.
All applications are evaluated by established criteria to determine their potential to expand and enhance shooting opportunities for both the general public as well as Idaho’s hunter education program. Other considerations include the availability of matching funds and the donation of labor or materials by organization members or outside entities.
Application Process includes:
Complete the Shooting Range Development Grant Application, which is also available at regional offices. Extra consideration will be given to those organizations that actively support the Idaho Hunter and Bowhunter Education Programs.
Grant awards will be determined in April and successful applicants notified.
The completed project must be inspected by Fish and Game regional staff.
Projects must be completed and a final report submitted no later than June 1 of the following year. The final report should include documentation of how grant funds were spent including copies of all invoices for materials purchased or work completed if done by a contractor. Before-and-after photographs are also beneficial if appropriate for the project.