Pinecreek Skiing

Kids enjoy a day on the slopes at Pine Creek Ski Area

 Jan Moody

Pinecreek Ski Area was open throughout the holiday week and is looking forward to a great year. Many families took advantage of this time with their kids, out of school, to hit the slopes.

