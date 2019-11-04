Adventure Awaits on November 7th at the Bear Lake County Library. All Aboard the Hogwarts Express, Platform 9 3/4! Come to the library for the annual Family Night celebration. This year the event will be filled with fun and magic in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. The sorting hat will sort the children in their Hogwarts houses, and the magic wands will choose their children. Have you ever wanted to eat a chocolate frog? What’s your favorite flavor of Bertie Bott’s famous jelly beans? There will be activities, a craft, and a free book for each child. The whole family is invited to come to the public library at 138 N 6th Street from 6:00-7:30 on Thursday, November 7th.