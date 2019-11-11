The Bear Lake County Library was magically turned into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on November 8th. The annual Family Reading Night was a great success. Over three hundred enthusiastic Harry Potter fans crowded into the library where glow sticks hung like suspended candles above the darkened ramp. The Sorting Hat assigned children into the four houses at Hogwarts: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. They learned to correctly pronounce the levitation spell and kept their balloons in the air, drew a marauders map with invisible ink, and watched a divination professor work a spell over a bubbling cauldron. Who knew Arithmancy could be so much fun? Each child took home a magic wand, a delicious Hogwarts cookie, and a bag of goodies that included a chocolate frog, Bertie Bott’s Beans, and a Harry Potter bookmark. There were so many children at the event, that the library ran out of wands. If your child didn’t receive one, come to the library. A new shipment of wands has recently arrived from Hogwarts.
The library thanks everyone who came to our annual family event.