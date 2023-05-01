A technology wave isn’t just coming to farming. It’s already here in spades as farmers and the agriculture sector increasingly eye precision technology — including satellite images, drones and specialized and automated machinery — to improve soil health and bring efficiencies to the use of water, fertilizers and seeds.
Doug Lechlider has been working his family’s multigenerational farm in Laytonsville, Maryland — nestled about 30 miles north of Washington, D.C, and a little over 30 miles west of Baltimore — his whole life.
He said notions and stereotypes of farmers being “stuck in their ways” and averse to technology and new operating paradigms are misnomers.
Lechlider said he’s seeing many farmers embrace precision agriculture, and the technology and automation that comes with it — in a frequently multi-generational vocation with tight operating and profit margins, and evolving challenges related to weather, soil and crop yields.
“I think farmers are on the forefront,” said Lechlider, who is 65 and noted his family’s farm dates back as many as six generations. “I think they are very receptive.”
Growth projections
After seeing slowdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting shutdowns, precision agriculture — and its accompanying technology and modernized (and sometimes automated) machinery — is expected to grow from a $9.5 billion in 2022 to $10.5 billion this year with a projected 12.6% annual growth rate from 2023 to 2030, according to Grand View Partners, a San Francisco-based research and business intelligence firm.
North America makes up 44.4% of the precision ag market, with significant annual growth projected for weather forecasting sensors and technology (17.3%) and in Asian markets such as India, China and Sri Lanka (15.1%), according to Grand Views.
Another research firm, New York-based Insight Partners, projects 11.8% annual growth for the sector through 2028, as more farmers and other agricultural operations turn to sensors, software, satellite and drone mapping, and automated applicators of seeds, fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides.
Farmers going the high-tech path say it changes and standardizes everything from seeding and irrigation to the use of herbicides and fertilizers.
“It just takes all the guesswork out of it,” said Lechlider, who grows sod, corn, wheat and other crops across 550 acres in northern Montgomery County. “We have used it for the last five years, and we have started trying to use it more and more. I think it’s been most useful for us in the application of fertilizers, as well as herbicide applications.”
Cost barriers
One of the biggest challenges facing agriculture’s technology revolution are high costs for adoption, according to Jasmine Neupane and Paul Nugent, assistant professors at Montana State University specializing in precision ag.
Nugent said farmers can see costs of $100,000 or more for adopting precision technology, including new or retrofitted equipment, software, sensors and other platforms. Other precision efforts include the use of drones or satellite images to drill down on a specific farm’s needs.
“It adds up,” he said. “Cost can be a factor; it can be expensive.”
That can create significant barriers to entry, not only for smaller or cash-strapped U.S. farms, but for hundreds of millions of small-scale farms around the world.
According to the United Nations, small-scale (often subsistence) farms of less than 5 acres produce roughly 35% of the world’s food. There are an estimated 500 million small, subsistence farms worldwide providing food to 2 billion mostly impoverished people in poor countries.
Many of those farmers worldwide live on less than $2 per day, creating significant cost barriers for equipment and machinery — let alone technology applications.
Environmental groups, as well as some start-up precision ag firms (including from Israel), are looking at ways to bring cost-effective farming and water resources technology to China, Africa and other markets.
Retrofits
Nugent said most farmers will need to have existing equipment and machinery retrofitted to enable the use of new technology and automation.
“A lot of Montana farmers will use old equipment. You have to retrofit,” he said. “We need to educate our current producers on how to use these systems.”
Lechlider agrees.
“It’s not cheap,” he said.
The Maryland farmer said he found it less expensive to retrofit existing farm machinery than to buy expensive new equipment.
For example, Lechlider had an older tractor model retrofitted for $18,000, rather than buy a new model, which can approach or surpass $100,000.
“New tractors are so very expensive,” he said.
Neupane and Nugent said there are plenty of precision ag providers — including some larger existing players and startups in the space — focused on helping farmers retrofit their equipment.
There are also underserved and remote areas in terms of broadband internet infrastructure key to farming technology connections, as well as parts of the U.S. and world where there has not been significant research or market penetration yet to determine the best innovative paths forward.
Universities — including Montana State — are also increasing their focus on new technologies to help farmers boost yields, and more efficiently use water and other ingredients in the production process.
Neupane said that includes determining what kind of return on investment farmers are getting, helping more organic farmers engage in technology options, and working more with high schools and high school students.
She is seeing increased interest and demand from farmers in sensors and technology applications that can provide real-time and precision data related to irrigation, water usage and plowing.
“We have different sensors to operate in the field that put in real-time data and provide information when they are going to irrigate and how much they want to irrigate,” Neupane said.
That can help farmers and ranchers navigate climate changes, severe weather impacts and droughts that have affected key agrarian areas of the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America.
More efficient use of fertilizers can help soil and crop health, as well as reduce runoffs of phosphorus, nitrogen and other chemicals that can adversely impact groundwater and nearby lakes, streams and other bodies of water.
“We are not only trying to improve farm production, but at the same time we are trying to improve the environment,” Neupane said.
