The Bears football season is off to a great start. On Friday, the boys traveled over to Wendell to play the Trojans. The Junior Varsity won 14-0. The defensive effort was led by Titan Early, who led the team in tackles. Brady Davis and Logan Keetch also came up big for the bears in the defensive shutout. On offense, the Bears showed great improvements at Quarterback with Treyson Thorton completing big plays to Ammon Topham. The JV Bears improve to 3-1 on the season.
The Varsity game started with Wendell driving 60 yards on twelve plays, but eventually ending in a Tyler Beresford interception in the endzone. It was all Bear Lake after that, ending in a 48-0 rout. Tyler Beresford had a fantastic game with four touchdowns. The Bears rushed for 213 yards and passed for 108. Toby Flake made 6 of 7 PAT’s to break the single-game PAT record. Overall, despite a slow start, the Bears dominated the game.
This week brings homecoming and the West Side Pirates to Bear Lake. Currently the Pirates are ranked #1 in the state and the Bears are ranked #3. This has been a much anticipated rematch of last year's semifinal matchup. The JV starts at 4:30 p.m. and the Varsity at 7 p.m,, with the community tailgate starting at 6 p.m. Come out and support these boys!