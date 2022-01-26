I have recently investigated various reports concerning the general public feeding mule deer in neighborhoods around the area. Typically this comes to light as young animals are found dead in back yards and fields. The cause of death is clear as scours dominates the white snow where they lay. Though it seems harmless and allows for great wildlife viewing, it often doesn’t end well for mule deer. Please consider the following as you STOP feeding the mule deer.
The feed most people leave for deer is often unhealthy and even dangerous. That’s because the gut microbes in these animals undergo changes during the winter. Food like corn and apples can’t be properly digested which leads to issues like scours. This especially impacts young animals who become dehydrated and weak leaving them more vulnerable to predation and the elements. Deer can even starve to death on stomachs full of hay because they lack the ability to digest it.
Feed distributed by well-meaning people often draws animals across roadways and highways which is dangerous for both motorists and animals.
Animals concentrated at artificial feed sites can draw in predators, such as mountain lions and coyotes. Pets become more vulnerable to attacks in these instances.
Feed sites can stop animals in their tracks, and prevent them from finishing their traditional migratory routes. In fact, animals will become accustomed to an artificial feed site even after just one season and will return the following year to look for feed.
Feeding mule deer by the public in counties that border Wyoming violates Idaho Department of Agriculture rules. This is due to concerns of disease transmission between congregated wildlife and livestock. See Idaho Code 25-207A and IDAPA 02.04.25.100
Please remember, mule deer have adapted for winter survival and do not need to be fed. If an emergency situation arises, Fish and Game can implement a carefully-managed feeding program.
With any questions or concerns, please contact:
Senior Conservation Officer Raliegh Scott @ 208-270-9923
Idaho Department of Fish and Game Pocatello Regional Office @ 208-232-4703