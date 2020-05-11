Smith Fork Marathon

Smith Fork Half Marathon participants

 Jan Moody

The Fifth Annual Smith Fork Half Marathon was held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 along the beautiful Smith Fork road. The race began where the pavement ends at the top of Smith Fork and ended at Sixth Street. This is a beautiful course with a couple big hills but a net down hill. This year there were Ten Runners and 8 Bikers. The First biker in was Katie Ellis and the first runner with a time of 1 hour and 38 minutes was Brandon Ellis. Everyone that started finished the race.

