The Bear Lake County Library has been presenting a series of outdoor StoryWalk activities for the children each week during the month of July.
The final StoryWalk will take place Thursday, July 30, at the AJ Winters playground. It’s called “Can You Guess the Fairy Tale?” and the children will have fun participating in a variety of activities.
The library wishes to thank Carol Allred for all her hard work in planning and preparing these StoryWalk events. Due to COVID-19, the regular summer reading program had to be canceled, but Carol didn’t want to disappoint the children. When she learned about the StoryWalk program designed by Anne Ferguson in Montpelier, Vermont, she knew it would be perfect for us in Montpelier, Idaho.
Mark your calendar for July 30 at the AJ Winters playground. Come and go between 10:30 and 1:00. See you there!