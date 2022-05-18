The Bear Lake County fire department responded to a report of a possible structure fire at 2929 Dingle Rd., in the early evening of May 7.
On arriving, the first responding unit reported a single-wide trailer fully engulfed in flames. Neighbors and passerby Neiko Waechtler of Georgetown freed two dogs from an enclosure adjacent to the trailer, and attempted to gain entry to save other dogs known to be inside. No one was home at the time of the fire.
Two dogs are believed to have died.
The total response involved five fire stations, nine trucks, and twenty-one fire firefighters. Additionally, Bear Lake County sheriff’s office and ambulance service were on scene to assist. One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.
Waechtler, who was driving by and made one of the early calls to dispatch, stayed throughout the episode to help firefighters run hoses and put out hotspots. At one point he asked a firefighter, “You’re volunteering for this?”
The firefighter said, “You mean they’re paying you?”, to which Waechtler said, “No, I’m an innocent bystander—they don’t even give me a hat and a shirt.”
Chief Mark Parker saw the effort and invited Waechtler, who already volunteers for Search & Rescue, to show up for fire meetings in the future. Any others interested in the department are encouraged to show up at the next meeting at the county station, June 1 at 7 p.m.
The structure was deemed a complete loss, and Chief Parker determined the likely cause of the fire to be thermal runaway from an electric furnace.