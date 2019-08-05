Idaho Falls, ID—Firefighters made excellent progress on the Sheep Creek Fire the night of August 2. The fire, which is located approximately five miles southeast of Montpelier, started on private lands. Four engines, as well as the Bear Lake County Fire District responded to the call. Fire investigators are on scene to try and determine the fire’s cause. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to five acres by 10:00 p.m. Aug. 2. The Incident Commander expected to have the fire fully control the fire by 6 p.m. Saturday.
Those participating in Bear Lake Raspberry Days and camping on public lands are urged to use caution as hotter temperatures and dryer fuels are resulting in quicker ignition. Campfires need to be cold to the touch before leaving unattended. Chains and trailers need to be in good condition so they don’t spark and ignite dry vegetation located off the road.