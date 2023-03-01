g

Firefighter Mike Wright pulls a tire during qualification for Bear Lake County Fire Department's black-helmet team.

 Charlie Wagner

The Bear Lake County Fire Department held physical tests Friday and Saturday to qualify firefighters for its interior-attack team, signified by a black helmet.

Chief Mark Parker instituted the program in late 2021, to create a higher bar of fitness, knowledge, and experience for firefighters who would be asked to enter the interior of a structure during an active fire. To qualify, a firefighter must pass an annual physical qualification and interview, and have been with the department at least two years.


