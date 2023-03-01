The Bear Lake County Fire Department held physical tests Friday and Saturday to qualify firefighters for its interior-attack team, signified by a black helmet.
Chief Mark Parker instituted the program in late 2021, to create a higher bar of fitness, knowledge, and experience for firefighters who would be asked to enter the interior of a structure during an active fire. To qualify, a firefighter must pass an annual physical qualification and interview, and have been with the department at least two years.
In its first year, the program saw Mike Wright, Steve MacLeod, and Morgan Kidd earn the black helmet. This year they will be joined by Adam Johnson and Jeff Marx. Kyler Brown, one of the younger members of the department, made big strides and improved on his physical performance from the prior year.
In its initial iteration, the physical battery included a six-block walk in full turnouts and on compressed air; a ladder setup, climb, and weight pull; a semi-tire flipped down an alley and returned; and a "high-rise pack" of rescue equipment carried to the top of an abandoned mill and returned.
This year, the test was somewhat simplified, due to the mass of snow on and around the testing grounds. It consisted of a walk, a tire pull, and a mill climb, all in turnouts and on air.
Parker explained that the black helmet system helps quickly identify who on scene is qualified and comfortable to make an interior attack, given the enhanced risks and difficulty. He also commented that given current construction techniques, such maneuvers have become riskier, as newer buildings are prone to rapid collapse in the event of fire.
As a result of stories and statistics, Parker says that these days, he is inclined use interior attack only where there is life to be saved inside a building. Absent that likelihood, the risk to firefighters' lives has become too great.
The county department is fully volunteer, apart from Chief Parker. Anyone wishing to join is welcome to attend training at Station 14, just north of Montpelier, on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at 7 p.m.
